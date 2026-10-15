US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

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15-10-2026 | 12:47
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US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
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US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

The Trump ‌administration has issued fresh Iran-related sanctions ⁠targeting 16 individuals and 10 entities, according to a ‌notice ⁠posted on the U.S. Department ⁠of Treasury website ⁠on Thursday.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

​Trump ‌Administration

Iran

Sanctions

​Department ⁠of ​Treasury

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