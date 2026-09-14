US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank

Middle East News
14-09-2026 | 14:47
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US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank
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US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank

The United States imposed Iran-related sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank on Monday, accusing it of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, according to a statement.

VTB was previously sanctioned by the United States in 2022 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

Middle East News

imposes

Iran-related

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