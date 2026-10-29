South Korea says considering deployment options to Strait of Hormuz, including aircraft

World News
29-10-2026 | 03:11
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South Korea says considering deployment options to Strait of Hormuz, including aircraft
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South Korea says considering deployment options to Strait of Hormuz, including aircraft

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi ‌Sung-lac said on Thursday that Seoul was still considering various options ⁠regarding a possible deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, including sending a maritime patrol aircraft.

Seoul was continuing discussions ‌with ⁠Washington on possible options, but a combat deployment was ⁠ruled out in line with President Lee ⁠Jae Myung's earlier announcement, Wi ⁠told a parliamentary audit.
Reuters

World News

Korea

considering

deployment

options

Strait

Hormuz,

including

aircraft

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