South Korea says considering deployment options to Strait of Hormuz, including aircraft

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi ‌Sung-lac said on Thursday that Seoul was still considering various options ⁠regarding a possible deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, including sending a maritime patrol aircraft.



Seoul was continuing discussions ‌with ⁠Washington on possible options, but a combat deployment was ⁠ruled out in line with President Lee ⁠Jae Myung's earlier announcement, Wi ⁠told a parliamentary audit.

Reuters