China condemns US move to add Chinese medical equipment firms to Uyghur forced labour list

China's commerce ministry on Thursday condemned the United States for placing several Chinese companies on a list of ‌businesses Washington alleges use Uyghur forced labour or source material from Xinjiang, and said Beijing would take steps to safeguard its interests.



The U.S. added three Chinese medical equipment makers to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which includes entities that the U.S. says use or facilitate the ⁠use of forced labour of Uyghurs and other minorities, or source material from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.



Reuters