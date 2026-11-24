News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Several Russian aircraft entered South Korea air defence zone: Yonhap
World News
24-11-2026 | 00:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Several Russian aircraft entered South Korea air defence zone: Yonhap
Several Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence identification zone on Tuesday morning, Yonhap reported, revising its earlier report that a suspected North Korean aircraft had breached South Korean airspace.
"Several Russian military aircraft, not North Korean planes, entered South Korea's air defence identification zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea," Yonhap news agency said, citing the military.
AFP
World News
Russia
South Korea
US adds Singapore company at center of Nvidia scandal to export control list
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-10-29
South Korea says considering deployment options to Strait of Hormuz, including aircraft
World News
2026-10-29
South Korea says considering deployment options to Strait of Hormuz, including aircraft
0
World News
2026-09-20
North Korea fires another projectile into East Sea: Yonhap
World News
2026-09-20
North Korea fires another projectile into East Sea: Yonhap
0
World News
2026-09-20
North Korea fires missile off east coast, Yonhap says
World News
2026-09-20
North Korea fires missile off east coast, Yonhap says
0
World News
2026-09-23
Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says
World News
2026-09-23
Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:25
US adds Singapore company at center of Nvidia scandal to export control list
World News
00:25
US adds Singapore company at center of Nvidia scandal to export control list
0
World News
15:22
US imposes sanctions on dozens linked to Iran's shadow banking networks
World News
15:22
US imposes sanctions on dozens linked to Iran's shadow banking networks
0
World News
14:46
NATO vows space defence after Russia nuclear satellite report
World News
14:46
NATO vows space defence after Russia nuclear satellite report
0
World News
14:37
14 countries 'acknowledge' ruling on Rohingya 'genocide'
World News
14:37
14 countries 'acknowledge' ruling on Rohingya 'genocide'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-09
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon for key talks on banking reforms and deposit recovery
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-09
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon for key talks on banking reforms and deposit recovery
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Picture shows Israeli Givati Brigade commander in Bint Jbeil near Hezbollah memorial wall
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Picture shows Israeli Givati Brigade commander in Bint Jbeil near Hezbollah memorial wall
0
World News
2026-08-08
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
World News
2026-08-08
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-20
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-20
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
4
World News
09:08
Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
World News
09:08
Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
5
Middle East News
08:16
Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
Middle East News
08:16
Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
6
Middle East News
09:52
US discussing military training for Syrian forces: Reuters
Middle East News
09:52
US discussing military training for Syrian forces: Reuters
7
Middle East News
07:05
Turkey says PKK have evacuated 14 more northern Iraq bases: state media
Middle East News
07:05
Turkey says PKK have evacuated 14 more northern Iraq bases: state media
8
Middle East News
08:49
Netanyahu says Israel faces 'grave threats', warns against downplaying them
Middle East News
08:49
Netanyahu says Israel faces 'grave threats', warns against downplaying them
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More