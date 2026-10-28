US Fed Chair Warsh says 'inflation is too high'

World News
28-10-2026 | 14:46
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US Fed Chair Warsh says &#39;inflation is too high&#39;
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US Fed Chair Warsh says 'inflation is too high'

U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh said Wednesday that inflation remains too high, as American households grapple with steeper gasoline costs days ahead of midterm elections.

"Inflation is too high," Warsh told reporters after a policy meeting where the U.S. central bank held interest rates steady. He added that the Fed will also reduce its rate-setting meetings by one next year.

AFP

World News

United States

Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh

US Fed holds interest rates steady, says committed to fighting inflation
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