Iran says considering two-day plan to reopen Hormuz

Iran's foreign ministry on Monday said it was considering a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. agrees to its conditions, having previously proposed a one-week timeline.



"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the "exchange of messages is still ongoing" via mediators.



AFP



