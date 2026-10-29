Macron accuses French far right of fomenting spread of racism

President Emmanuel Macron has accused far-right politicians including in Marine Le Pen's National Rally of fostering an "atmosphere of racism" across France, days after a racially motivated killing in a ‌Paris suburb.



The attack last Friday, which left one dead and seven wounded, has unleashed a bitter debate over racism in French politics and the media as the country grapples with a broad set of social grievances, months ahead of a presidential election.



"There are political movements which have led to ... a kind of disinhibition of speech, an ambient racism," Macron told YouTube influencer Hugo Decrypte in a lengthy interview released late on Wednesday.



He cited the National Rally and "those close to it" as responsible — a statement quickly ⁠rejected by members of the anti-immigration party that is leading in polls.



RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy told TF1: "It's Macron who has run France for the past nine years. It's on his watch that antisemitism, homophobia and hate has spread through France. He is to blame."



Reuters