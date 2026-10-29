Macron accuses French far right of fomenting spread of racism

World News
29-10-2026 | 10:02
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Macron accuses French far right of fomenting spread of racism
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Macron accuses French far right of fomenting spread of racism

President Emmanuel Macron has accused far-right politicians including in Marine Le Pen's National Rally of fostering an "atmosphere of racism" across France, days after a racially motivated killing in a ‌Paris suburb.

The attack last Friday, which left one dead and seven wounded, has unleashed a bitter debate over racism in French politics and the media as the country grapples with a broad set of social grievances, months ahead of a presidential election.

"There are political movements which have led to ... a kind of disinhibition of speech, an ambient racism," Macron told YouTube influencer Hugo Decrypte in a lengthy interview released late on Wednesday.

He cited the National Rally and "those close to it" as responsible — a statement quickly ⁠rejected by members of the anti-immigration party that is leading in polls.

RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy told TF1: "It's Macron who has run France for the past nine years. It's on his watch that antisemitism, homophobia and hate has spread through France. He is to blame."

Reuters

World News

accuses

French

right

fomenting

spread

racism

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