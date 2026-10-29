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Macron accuses French far right of fomenting spread of racism
World News
29-10-2026 | 10:02
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Macron accuses French far right of fomenting spread of racism
President Emmanuel Macron has accused far-right politicians including in Marine Le Pen's National Rally of fostering an "atmosphere of racism" across France, days after a racially motivated killing in a Paris suburb.
The attack last Friday, which left one dead and seven wounded, has unleashed a bitter debate over racism in French politics and the media as the country grapples with a broad set of social grievances, months ahead of a presidential election.
"There are political movements which have led to ... a kind of disinhibition of speech, an ambient racism," Macron told YouTube influencer Hugo Decrypte in a lengthy interview released late on Wednesday.
He cited the National Rally and "those close to it" as responsible — a statement quickly rejected by members of the anti-immigration party that is leading in polls.
RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy told TF1: "It's Macron who has run France for the past nine years. It's on his watch that antisemitism, homophobia and hate has spread through France. He is to blame."
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