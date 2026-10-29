China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party: State media

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29-10-2026 | 06:03
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China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party: State media
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China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party: State media

Top officials from China's Communist Party adopted measures to tighten discipline within their ranks at a key meeting in Beijing that concluded on Thursday, state media said.

The meeting of the party's Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.

AFP

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