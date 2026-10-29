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Fairy chimney rockfall kills two at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist attraction after heavy rain
World News
29-10-2026 | 10:46
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Fairy chimney rockfall kills two at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist attraction after heavy rain
Two people were killed and one other injured when rocks from a fairy chimney, a volcanic geological formation, fell after heavy rainfall in the popular Turkish resort of Cappadocia on Thursday, the local governor said.
A landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) and rock fragments that broke away from the fairy chimney fell onto people near the Goreme open-air museum, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told reporters. Rescue teams found two people dead and reached one injured person, he added.
Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination in central Turkey, is famous for its geological features called fairy chimneys.
Nationalities of the dead and injured people were not immediately clear.
Rescue teams were still searching the rubble at the scene, the governor also said.
Reuters
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