Two people were killed and one other injured when rocks from a fairy chimney, a volcanic geological formation, fell after heavy rainfall in the popular Turkish resort of Cappadocia on Thursday, the local governor ⁠said.



A landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) and rock fragments that broke away from the fairy chimney fell onto people near the Goreme open-air museum, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told reporters. ⁠Rescue teams found two people dead and reached one injured person, he added.



Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination in ⁠central Turkey, is famous for its geological features called fairy chimneys.



Nationalities of the dead ⁠and injured people were not immediately clear.



Rescue teams were still ⁠searching the rubble at the scene, the governor also said.







Reuters