Lebanon’s General Security Directorate oversaw the 22nd phase of the Lebanese government’s voluntary return plan for displaced Syrians through the Masnaa border crossing with Syria.



The operation was carried out in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Lebanese Red Cross, and several humanitarian organizations.



As part of this phase, 70 displaced Syrians returned to their country, as efforts continue to organize voluntary returns and facilitate the necessary procedures in coordination with the relevant authorities.