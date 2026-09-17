Trump to give China's Xi rare airport welcome: Official

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17-09-2026 | 09:56
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Trump to give China&#39;s Xi rare airport welcome: Official
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Trump to give China's Xi rare airport welcome: Official

President Donald Trump will give Chinese leader Xi Jinping a rare honor when he lands in Washington next week to begin a state visit: a personal airport greeting, a U.S. official confirmed to AFP.

The U.S. president will attend Xi's welcome ceremony at Joint Base Andrews when he is expected to arrive next Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. (2000 GMT), the official said on condition of anonymity.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

China

Xi Jinping

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