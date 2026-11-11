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Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
World News
11-11-2026 | 09:16
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Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
Germany on Wednesday welcomed a proposal to include European negotiators in future talks between Russia and Ukraine, but said a deal to end the war in Ukraine is needed before broader discussions with Russia about European security.
"The first step is peace in Ukraine. Following that, discussions can take place regarding the European and transatlantic security order," German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in Berlin after the conclusion of U.S.-mediated Russian-Ukrainian talks in Abu Dhabi.
AFP
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