EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday Russia must halt fighting in Ukraine before "meaningful" talks can be held on broader security arrangements in Europe, ahead of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi.



"Any meaningful discussions about Europe's security architecture can only be undertaken once a ceasefire in Ukraine has been achieved, and it must take place in an appropriate forum, in particular with NATO allies and EU members," the European Commission president told journalists in Romania.



AFP