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US, China can help end Ukraine war, Trump tells Xi before trilateral with Putin
World News
19-11-2026 | 02:44
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US, China can help end Ukraine war, Trump tells Xi before trilateral with Putin
U.S. President Donald Trump told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that they should both help end the war in Ukraine ahead of their unprecedented three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. But it has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.
Trump met Putin and Xi separately ahead of the trilateral talks, calling the Russian leader a "friend." The Kremlin said they discussed Ukraine and that Putin left the meeting in an "excellent" mood.
When meeting Xi right after, Trump thanked him for a lavish welcome and expressed hope that their trilateral with Putin would be successful.
"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended."
Trump said both presidents felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi did not mention Ukraine or Iran in his remarks.
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