News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aser
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation
World News
11-11-2026 | 10:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation
China's top diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday Beijing was "willing to strengthen" cooperation with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
"(China) is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the U.S... provide mutual support for the successful hosting of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting," Wang told Rubio during a "constructive" call, the ministry said ahead of the summit next week during which the two countries' leaders are due to meet.
AFP
World News
tells
ready
strengthen
cooperation
Next
Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass
Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-10-19
China tells citizens travelling to France to 'strengthen safety precautions' over protests
World News
2026-10-19
China tells citizens travelling to France to 'strengthen safety precautions' over protests
0
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Israeli Arab leader tells AFP ready to back opposition-led govt but not in coalition
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Israeli Arab leader tells AFP ready to back opposition-led govt but not in coalition
0
World News
2026-10-29
China condemns US move to add Chinese medical equipment firms to Uyghur forced labour list
World News
2026-10-29
China condemns US move to add Chinese medical equipment firms to Uyghur forced labour list
0
World News
2026-10-21
Kremlin says 'ready' to resume US-Russia-Ukraine talks in mid-November
World News
2026-10-21
Kremlin says 'ready' to resume US-Russia-Ukraine talks in mid-November
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:18
Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass
World News
12:18
Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass
0
World News
09:16
Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
World News
09:16
Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
0
World News
08:36
Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday
World News
08:36
Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday
0
World News
08:31
Ukraine chief negotiator says 'significant differences remain' after Russia talks
World News
08:31
Ukraine chief negotiator says 'significant differences remain' after Russia talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for three southern Lebanon localities
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for three southern Lebanon localities
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
UN chief Guterres presents options for future Lebanon presence
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
UN chief Guterres presents options for future Lebanon presence
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army enters South Lebanon town Khiam, about six km from border
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army enters South Lebanon town Khiam, about six km from border
0
Middle East News
2026-09-03
13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source
Middle East News
2026-09-03
13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:43
UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured
Lebanon News
14:43
UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured
2
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
3
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
5
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
6
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
7
Lebanon News
02:52
Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed
Lebanon News
02:52
Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed
8
Lebanon News
07:23
President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
Lebanon News
07:23
President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More