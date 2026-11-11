China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday Beijing was "willing to strengthen" cooperation with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said.



"(China) is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the U.S... provide mutual support for the successful hosting of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting," Wang told Rubio during a "constructive" call, the ministry said ahead of the summit next week during which the two countries' leaders are due to meet.



AFP