Trump calls for Apple ex-CEO Tim Cook to replace Huang at Nvidia

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia, after Huang quit over revelations of two affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.



"Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place -- TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump, who was close to Huang, said on his Truth Social network.



AFP



