Nvidia ex-CEO Huang summoned to testify before US lawmakers: senator

Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's chief executive, has been asked to appear before U.S. lawmakers, a Republican senator said on Thursday, adding that the commerce secretary was also summoned.



"Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee," the committee's chairman Tim Scott said on X.



AFP