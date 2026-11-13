Nvidia ex-CEO Huang summoned to testify before US lawmakers: senator

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13-11-2026 | 01:27
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Nvidia ex-CEO Huang summoned to testify before US lawmakers: senator
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Nvidia ex-CEO Huang summoned to testify before US lawmakers: senator

Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's chief executive, has been asked to appear before U.S. lawmakers, a Republican senator said on Thursday, adding that the commerce secretary was also summoned.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee," the committee's chairman Tim Scott said on X.

AFP

World News

ex-CEO

Huang

summoned

testify

before

lawmakers:

senator

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