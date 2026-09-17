Yemen's Houthis say government strikes kill three children

Middle East News
17-09-2026 | 09:41
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say government strikes kill three children
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Yemen's Houthis say government strikes kill three children

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Thursday three children had been killed in government strikes, according to the group's media.

"Three children were killed and several Yemeni nationals were injured in strikes by the Saudi-backed mercenaries," in the Taiz province, according to Almasirah television. Earlier, the broadcaster said Saudi airstrikes had killed one person.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Government

Strikes

Kill

Children

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