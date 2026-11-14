China, US discuss tariffs, farm trade ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

China and the United States discussed tariff cuts, agricultural trade and other issues at their first trade council meeting on Friday, China's ‌Commerce Ministry said on Saturday, days ahead of an expected leaders' meeting in Shenzhen next week.



"The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the outcomes of previous China-U.S. economic and trade talks, including tariffs, a reciprocal '$30 billion-for-$30 ⁠billion' tariff-cut arrangement, agricultural trade and other issues of mutual concern," the ministry said.



It did not say whether any agreements were reached. Both sides will continue using the council to address trade concerns, expand cooperation and reduce outstanding issues, the ministry added.



Reuters