Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 reaches 4,381

Lebanon News
07-09-2026 | 11:55
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Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 reaches 4,381
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Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 reaches 4,381

Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 4,381 deaths and 12,402 injuries.

The ministry said the overall toll from the Israeli aggression since October 8, 2023, has risen to 8,948 deaths and 30,638 injuries.

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