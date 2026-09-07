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Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 reaches 4,381
Lebanon News
07-09-2026 | 11:55
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Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 reaches 4,381
Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 4,381 deaths and 12,402 injuries.
The ministry said the overall toll from the Israeli aggression since October 8, 2023, has risen to 8,948 deaths and 30,638 injuries.
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In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
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