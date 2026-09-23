Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit

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23-09-2026 | 01:33
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Japan PM says she had &#39;timely&#39; discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
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Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday she had a "timely" discussion about China with U.S. President Donald ‌Trump ahead of his planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

"Japan considers it important that U.S.-China relations contribute to the stability of the international community, including Japan," Takaichi said at a press ⁠conference in New York after meeting Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Takaichi did not give details of what she and Trump discussed with regard to China.

Reuters

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