Russia is "betting everything" on this winter's campaign in its war with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in comments released Saturday as he called for a U.S. military package that would pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the fighting.



"They are betting everything on this winter," Zelensky told the media Friday in comments kept under embargo. He said the U.S. Congress adopting "sanctions and weapons" legislation would be "the kind of motivation Putin needs" to de-escalate.



AFP



