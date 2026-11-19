U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Board of Trade that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to form at their summit in Beijing in May had brought "greater balance to a very lopsided relationship" between ⁠the two countries.



Trump made his comments at the start of a meeting with Xi during the APEC summit in China and said the U.S. and China had split their tariffs in a fair way.



"We have split up the tariffs and cut it in a very fair way," Trump said in his comments.



"The original relationship ⁠with China was very lopsided," he said, while criticizing past U.S. leaders.









Reuters