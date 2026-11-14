Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sought to assure Americans Saturday it remains "safe to fly" after an hours-long ground stop, but warned of more flight cancellations as airlines grapple with thousands of stranded passengers.



"You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most," Duffy posted on X some 12 hours after a rare nationwide halt to all commercial air traffic plunged U.S. air travel into chaos.



AFP



