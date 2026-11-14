News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Sports Show by BetArabia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
World News
14-11-2026 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
Clashes between criminal gangs and local vigilantes have left more than 50 people dead in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents told AFP Saturday.
Vigilantes from Zoma village in Bukkuyum district ambushed bandits passing through the village on Thursday after kidnapping several people from nearby Gummi district, the sources said.
"Our vigilantes killed 44 of the bandits, ... we also lost nine vigilantes in the fight," said a village chief who asked not to be identified for personal safety. Two other residents gave a similar account of the death toll of the clashes.
AFP
World News
Clashes
Nigeria
Zamfara
Next
Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says
SpaceX's Starship set for return to Earth after booster catch aborted
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-28
Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports
World News
2026-09-28
Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports
0
Middle East News
2026-09-17
63 killed in latest clashes between Yemen govt, Houthis: AFP
Middle East News
2026-09-17
63 killed in latest clashes between Yemen govt, Houthis: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-07
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
Lebanon News
2026-09-07
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
0
Middle East News
2026-09-22
Latest Yemen clashes kill more than 150: Military sources to AFP
Middle East News
2026-09-22
Latest Yemen clashes kill more than 150: Military sources to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:44
Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says
World News
09:44
Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says
0
World News
06:47
SpaceX's Starship set for return to Earth after booster catch aborted
World News
06:47
SpaceX's Starship set for return to Earth after booster catch aborted
0
World News
06:25
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters
World News
06:25
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters
0
World News
05:58
Trump to discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, with Xi and Putin: US official
World News
05:58
Trump to discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, with Xi and Putin: US official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-09
US Ambassador to UN Mike Waltz to visit Lebanon next week: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-11-09
US Ambassador to UN Mike Waltz to visit Lebanon next week: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-30
More than tourism: What the UAE's Lebanon travel decision means
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-30
More than tourism: What the UAE's Lebanon travel decision means
0
World News
2026-10-24
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes waters near Vanuatu, USGS says
World News
2026-10-24
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes waters near Vanuatu, USGS says
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
ICRC mourns Lebanese Red Cross volunteer killed during rescue mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
ICRC mourns Lebanese Red Cross volunteer killed during rescue mission in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:34
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
10:34
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government
3
Lebanon News
06:16
Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:16
Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon
4
World News
12:36
Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption
World News
12:36
Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption
5
Middle East News
11:21
Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says
Middle East News
11:21
Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says
6
World News
06:25
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters
World News
06:25
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters
7
World News
11:26
Pope says he is 'overcoming' health crisis
World News
11:26
Pope says he is 'overcoming' health crisis
8
World News
06:57
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
World News
06:57
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More