Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

World News
14-11-2026 | 06:57
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Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
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Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

Clashes between criminal gangs and local vigilantes have left more than 50 people dead in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents told AFP Saturday.

Vigilantes from Zoma village in Bukkuyum district ambushed bandits passing through the village on Thursday after kidnapping several people from nearby Gummi district, the sources said.

"Our vigilantes killed 44 of the bandits, ... we also lost nine vigilantes in the fight," said a village chief who asked not to be identified for personal safety. Two other residents gave a similar account of the death toll of the clashes.

AFP 

World News

Clashes

Nigeria

Zamfara

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Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

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