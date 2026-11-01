Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight: Civil defence, hospitals

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed eight people, including a child, on Sunday, according to emergency services and local hospitals.



Five people were killed in Khan Yunis and three in Gaza City, said a statement from the territory's civil defence service.



Local hospitals said they had received the bodies as well as several people wounded.



"Occupation aircraft targeted several on-duty police officers" in Khan Yunis, Gaza's interior ministry said.



Contacted for comment, the Israeli army told AFP it had targeted a "terrorist" in southern Gaza and several others in the north.



The military was examining the results of the strikes, it added.



AFP



