Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight: Civil defence, hospitals

Middle East News
01-11-2026 | 07:58
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Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight: Civil defence, hospitals
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Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight: Civil defence, hospitals

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed eight people, including a child, on Sunday, according to emergency services and local hospitals.

Five people were killed in Khan Yunis and three in Gaza City, said a statement from the territory's civil defence service.

Local hospitals said they had received the bodies as well as several people wounded.

"Occupation aircraft targeted several on-duty police officers" in Khan Yunis, Gaza's interior ministry said.

Contacted for comment, the Israeli army told AFP it had targeted a "terrorist" in southern Gaza and several others in the north.

The military was examining the results of the strikes, it added.

AFP

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