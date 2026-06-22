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Qatar says 13 dead in Sunday night gas plant explosion
Middle East News
22-06-2026 | 09:25
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Qatar says 13 dead in Sunday night gas plant explosion
Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said Monday that 13 people had been killed and 66 injured in a gas plant explosion, but added that the accident will not affect exports.
"I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped will never happen, and that is to announce, the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities. 66 people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," he told reporters.
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