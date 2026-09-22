Iran Air says not received any regional flight ban despite US sanctions: State media

Iran's national airline on Tuesday said it had not received any ban on serving neighboring countries, a day before U.S. sanctions are due to be tightened against the Iranian aviation sector.



"Iran Air has not received any notification or official instruction from the civil aviation authorities of Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, or Iraq regarding a halt or suspension of the airline's flights to Istanbul, Baku, and Najaf," the company said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.





AFP