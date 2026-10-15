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Prince Harry, Meghan make first joint public appearance since UK return
World News
15-10-2026 | 06:15
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Prince Harry, Meghan make first joint public appearance since UK return
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday carried out their first joint engagement since their surprise move back to the UK in August.
King Charles III's 42-year-old younger son and Meghan, 45 -- who left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud -- chatted and joked with well-wishers who greeted them in the central English city of Nottingham, where they were due to spend the day engaging with three charities.
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