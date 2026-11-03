Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Berlin on Tuesday: Germany's Merz

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03-11-2026 | 04:08
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Ukraine&#39;s Zelensky to visit Berlin on Tuesday: Germany&#39;s Merz
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Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Berlin on Tuesday: Germany's Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to visit Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Merz referred to ⁠Zelensky's visit to the White House last year, saying, "He'll be here with me just after midday, and things will be a bit different then."

Visits by the Ukrainian president to ⁠Germany are kept secret until shortly before they occur and take place under the highest ⁠security precautions.

Germany has become Ukraine's largest supporter in its defense against ⁠Russia's invasion, which escalated into a full-scale war ⁠in February 2022.



Reuters 
 

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