Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to visit Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.



Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Merz referred to ⁠Zelensky's visit to the White House last year, saying, "He'll be here with me just after midday, and things will be a bit different then."



Visits by the Ukrainian president to ⁠Germany are kept secret until shortly before they occur and take place under the highest ⁠security precautions.



Germany has become Ukraine's largest supporter in its defense against ⁠Russia's invasion, which escalated into a full-scale war ⁠in February 2022.







Reuters