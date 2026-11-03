Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 02:40
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Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran&#39;s Qeshm Island
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Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a report that the United States had struck Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns about an escalation of the eight-month conflict and prolonged disruptions to Middle East oil supplies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 20 cents, or 0.21%, at $96.66 a barrel while Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.03%, to $104.8 a barrel by 0355 GMT.

Both benchmark prices dropped more than 7% on Monday as talks between Iranian and Qatari officials lifted hopes for an end to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. Some of the officials ⁠described the assaults as defensive in nature to prevent Iran from having the freedom to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



Reuters
 

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Oil

US

Strike

Iran

Qeshm

Island

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