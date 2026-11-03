Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a report that the United States had struck Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns about an escalation of the eight-month conflict and prolonged disruptions to Middle East oil supplies.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 20 cents, or 0.21%, at $96.66 a barrel while Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.03%, to $104.8 a barrel by 0355 GMT.



Both benchmark prices dropped more than 7% on Monday as talks between Iranian and Qatari officials lifted hopes for an end to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.



The United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. Some of the officials ⁠described the assaults as defensive in nature to prevent Iran from having the freedom to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.







Reuters