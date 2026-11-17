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France rejects 'absurd' Russian claim French troops participating in Ukraine war
World News
17-11-2026 | 09:47
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France rejects 'absurd' Russian claim French troops participating in Ukraine war
France on Tuesday rejected as "absurd" a claim by the Russian foreign minister that a contingent of French troops deployed in Ukraine were directly involved in fighting against Moscow.
There is a "very limited" deployment of French troops in Ukraine for training and equipment maintenance, deputy defence minister Alice Rufo told parliament. But "there is the absence of any intention to fight, contrary to what the Russian foreign minister (Sergei Lavrov) said this morning, which is absurd."
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