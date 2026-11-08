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IRGC dismisses new US plan to choke Iran’s economy as 'wordplay'
Middle East News
08-11-2026 | 05:20
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IRGC dismisses new US plan to choke Iran’s economy as 'wordplay'
A spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday that the United States would be unable to achieve its goals of blockading Iran's economy and closing its trade routes, citing Tehran's preparations and close ties with neighboring countries.
Spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi was responding to the U.S. military's newly launched Iron Gate task force, aimed at tightening restrictions on Iran's transportation of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned materials across its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.
"The Iron Gate plan is nothing more than wordplay. The Americans cannot achieve their goals of imposing severe economic pressure to cause an economic collapse in Iran through this approach," Mohebbi said.
Reuters
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