Hakeem Jeffries took a major step Wednesday to becoming the first Black speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after Democrats elected him their leader following a sweeping midterm election victory, U.S. media reported.



The 56-year-old New Yorker, who has led House Democrats since 2022, faced no declared challenger in a closed-door party ballot, despite opposition from some newly elected progressives.



He must still win a formal vote of the full House on January 3, when Democrats take control of the chamber for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.



AFP



