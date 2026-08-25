Iran, Oman say discussed temporary corridor, mine-clearing in Hormuz

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25-08-2026 | 12:10
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Iran, Oman say discussed temporary corridor, mine-clearing in Hormuz
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Iran, Oman say discussed temporary corridor, mine-clearing in Hormuz

Iran and Oman's foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday a framework agreement for a temporary corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a mine-clearing project in the key waterway that they border, according to a joint statement.

"The two Ministers discussed a phased framework" that includes "the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines," the statement shared by Oman's foreign ministry said, adding that technical negotiations for a permanent solution would continue.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Oman

Mine

Strait of Hormuz

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