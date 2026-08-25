News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran, Oman say discussed temporary corridor, mine-clearing in Hormuz
Middle East News
25-08-2026 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran, Oman say discussed temporary corridor, mine-clearing in Hormuz
Iran and Oman's foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday a framework agreement for a temporary corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a mine-clearing project in the key waterway that they border, according to a joint statement.
"The two Ministers discussed a phased framework" that includes "the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines," the statement shared by Oman's foreign ministry said, adding that technical negotiations for a permanent solution would continue.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Oman
Mine
Strait of Hormuz
Next
Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
US removes Syria from terrorism sponsor list, lifting major investment obstacle
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran Guards say struck US radar sites in Oman
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran Guards say struck US radar sites in Oman
0
Middle East News
2026-07-27
Iran says US not involved in talks with Oman over Hormuz strait
Middle East News
2026-07-27
Iran says US not involved in talks with Oman over Hormuz strait
0
Middle East News
2026-06-26
Iran reasserts its right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman
Middle East News
2026-06-26
Iran reasserts its right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman
0
Middle East News
2026-07-12
Iran Guards say struck second vessel in Strait of Hormuz: State media
Middle East News
2026-07-12
Iran Guards say struck second vessel in Strait of Hormuz: State media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:29
UN chief 'greatly alarmed' as Israeli forces enter Palestinian refugee facility
Middle East News
13:29
UN chief 'greatly alarmed' as Israeli forces enter Palestinian refugee facility
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
0
World News
12:15
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
World News
12:15
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
0
Middle East News
12:11
Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
Middle East News
12:11
Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Israeli military says it will pursue every successor of Iran's Khamenei
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Israeli military says it will pursue every successor of Iran's Khamenei
0
World News
2026-07-17
Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires
World News
2026-07-17
Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires
0
World News
2026-03-20
Ukraine deploys units to five Middle East countries to intercept drones
World News
2026-03-20
Ukraine deploys units to five Middle East countries to intercept drones
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:43
Lebanon and Syria discuss port and railway links to boost economic integration
Lebanon News
07:43
Lebanon and Syria discuss port and railway links to boost economic integration
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
3
World News
06:18
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT
World News
06:18
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
5
World News
05:50
Pakistan and Iran made 'significant progress' in talks on conflict, minister says
World News
05:50
Pakistan and Iran made 'significant progress' in talks on conflict, minister says
6
World News
07:58
Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop
World News
07:58
Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop
7
World News
06:01
Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes
World News
06:01
Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More