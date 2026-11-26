At least one crew member aboard a ship carrying diesel has died after the vessel sank about 25 nautical miles (46 km) off the Spanish island of Ibiza in the early hours of Thursday, ‌local emergency services said.



The Malta-flagged chemical tanker Med Emre was sailing from Algeciras to Barcelona and may have been carrying up to 7,000 metric tons of diesel, the Balearic Islands' interior department said in a statement.



Emergency services said all 17 crew members were rescued, but one died after being taken ⁠directly to Ibiza's Can Misses hospital. Six others were brought to Ibiza airport and taken to two hospitals with light injuries, primarily hypothermia.



Of the remaining crew, five were taken to Valencia and five remained in good condition aboard a rescue vessel, they added.



Spain's maritime rescue service sent the Clara Campoamor, a vessel specialised in oil-spill response, and an aircraft to survey the area. Three helicopters took part in the rescue, along with nearby merchant vessels.



Spain's merchant marine authority has activated the ‌national ⁠maritime pollution contingency plan at level 2, the second-highest, it added.



Authorities did not immediately disclose the nationalities of the crew or the cause of the sinking.



Reuters