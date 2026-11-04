Trump says rival Democrats did 'good job' in US midterms

World News
04-11-2026 | 00:32
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Trump says rival Democrats did &#39;good job&#39; in US midterms
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Trump says rival Democrats did 'good job' in US midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump had rare praise for rival Democrats on Tuesday, saying they had done a "good job" after they routed his Republican Party in the midterm elections.

"I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. I think they did a good job. They fought hard," Trump told Fox News, adding that there was a "mood in the air" and that "I shouldn't feel guilty."

AFP

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rival

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