Russian strikes on the historic centre of Ukraine's southern city of Odesa Wednesday killed four people, as President Volodymyr Zelensky called them a "brutal" attack also targeting first responders.



Moscow-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian region of Lugansk meanwhile said at least seven people were killed in multiple strikes over the day.



The attacks came as Russia's Vladimir Putin was in China to meet Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, while Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky was preparing for a key summit with allies in Berlin -- all scheduled for Thursday.



The United States has pushed an end to the war, but no breakthrough has been reached, and Putin has doubled down on its maximalist demands.



Fresh Russian strikes hit the UNESCO-listed centre of Odesa three times on Wednesday, regional governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.



"The total number of casualties from enemy strikes this morning has risen to 13, including four fatalities," Kiper said.



Images from the Ukrainian emergency services showed wounded people on stretchers, buildings with their windows blown out, and firefighters extinguishing a blaze on a rooftop.



"There were double-tap strikes after first responders and police officers had already arrived at the scene," Zelensky said on X.



He called the attack "brutal and deliberate" and said it served as "further proof of what the Russians really want and how they truly regard diplomatic efforts."



Kremlin-appointed Lugansk head Leonid Pasechnik said five people were killed by Ukrainian drones on the roads of the region, while driving separate cars and trucks.



Another man, 22, was killed when his tractor was hit while "working in the fields" and a 62-year-old woman was killed "while walking in the street," he added.



AFP



