U.S. President Donald Trump told his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Thursday that the three leaders were "making history" by holding talks in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.



"I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, and today, so in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history," Trump said.







AFP