News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13-07-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli security agencies consider the situation in southern Lebanon to have entered a highly complex phase, amid U.S. and international pressure to reach diplomatic understandings with Beirut, including Israeli withdrawals from areas entered by the army.
Amid the evolving situation and time pressure, the Israeli military has developed an intensive plan aimed at strengthening what it describes as its defense of the international border line between Lebanon and Israel, including communities near the border fence.
As part of the plan, the army is reinforcing its presence along the Yellow Line to counter potential infiltration attempts, gunfire, drone activity and anti-tank missile launches by Hezbollah.
The military plan coincides with the presence of a U.S. military team that has been traveling between Tel Aviv and Beirut since the beginning of July.
U.S.-Israeli coordination extends beyond Lebanon and also includes Iran-related issues. Despite Israeli reports that U.S. President Donald Trump does not want Israel to participate in the current confrontation with Iran, the two countries' air forces are conducting joint exercises.
Meanwhile, Israel has promoted its involvement in strikes against Iran by highlighting the intelligence it has provided to the U.S. military regarding targets there.
Amid preparations by the air force for a possible attack on Iran and increased ground forces activity to achieve objectives in southern Lebanon, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has presented decision-makers with a new challenge: the reserve forces.
Zamir has ordered reductions in the military presence in Gaza and Lebanon in preparation for strengthening the West Bank front. The military establishment has warned decision-makers that the operational capacity of reserve soldiers has reached its limits and is close to collapse.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
dilemma:
Withdrawals,
border
security
reserve
force
concerns
Next
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-22
Rethinking the Lebanon border: Israel’s operational and strategic debates
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-22
Rethinking the Lebanon border: Israel’s operational and strategic debates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-15
US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-15
US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-09
US to host direct Lebanon-Israel talks on ceasefire, border and security framework: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-09
US to host direct Lebanon-Israel talks on ceasefire, border and security framework: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-20
Inside Israel's growing security dilemma on the Lebanon front: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-20
Inside Israel's growing security dilemma on the Lebanon front: The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-12
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-12
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:01
US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade
Middle East News
11:01
US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade
0
Middle East News
2026-06-11
Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: Civil aviation body
Middle East News
2026-06-11
Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: Civil aviation body
0
World News
2026-03-29
Pakistan hosts regional powers for Iran talks with focus on Hormuz proposals
World News
2026-03-29
Pakistan hosts regional powers for Iran talks with focus on Hormuz proposals
0
World News
2026-03-08
Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease
World News
2026-03-08
Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
2
World News
10:30
Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
World News
10:30
Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
4
Middle East News
11:01
US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade
Middle East News
11:01
US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade
5
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir
6
World News
05:27
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS
World News
05:27
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS
7
Lebanon News
08:35
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir
Lebanon News
08:35
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir
8
World News
03:28
Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister
World News
03:28
Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More