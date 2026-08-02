News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
AlNahat
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72
World News
02-08-2026 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72
The death toll from Thursday's mass rush into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco reached at least 72 on Sunday as five more bodies were found along Ceuta's coast, officials said.
More than 50,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in an unprecedented surge that began on Thursday at one of the European Union's only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. More than 48,000 returned to Morocco within 48 hours and more again over the weekend, Spanish authorities said.
The Spanish government representative in Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez, told reporters on Sunday that, in addition to the 72 fatalities, more than 1,000 people had been treated by health services since Thursday. The situation in the city had improved markedly, he said, but more remained to be done to re-establish normality.
Some migrants drowned and others were crushed while trying to climb a breakwater and border fence. Many had been driven to migrate by economic hardship and encouraged by social media rumours.
Reuters
World News
migrant
Ceuta
rises
Next
Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore ties after dispute over Maduro
OPEC+ boosts September production by 188,000 barrels/day
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-31
EU sees no migrant travel onwards to European mainland from Ceuta: Official
World News
2026-07-31
EU sees no migrant travel onwards to European mainland from Ceuta: Official
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-28
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
Lebanon News
2026-07-28
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
0
World News
2026-07-06
Death toll from Russian strikes on Kyiv region rises to 10: Authorities
World News
2026-07-06
Death toll from Russian strikes on Kyiv region rises to 10: Authorities
0
World News
2026-07-02
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 17: Emergency services
World News
2026-07-02
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 17: Emergency services
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:04
Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore ties after dispute over Maduro
World News
12:04
Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore ties after dispute over Maduro
0
World News
09:41
OPEC+ boosts September production by 188,000 barrels/day
World News
09:41
OPEC+ boosts September production by 188,000 barrels/day
0
World News
05:14
Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
05:14
Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight
0
World News
2026-08-01
Explosion near Moscow cafe kills three: Police
World News
2026-08-01
Explosion near Moscow cafe kills three: Police
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-24
WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
Middle East News
2026-07-24
WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
0
Middle East News
05:10
Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media
Middle East News
05:10
Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-29
Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-29
Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Lebanon's hospitals may run out of vital medical supplies within days, says WHO
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Lebanon's hospitals may run out of vital medical supplies within days, says WHO
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh begins hunger strike, demands transfer from Roumieh Prison
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh begins hunger strike, demands transfer from Roumieh Prison
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details
3
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
5
Lebanon News
05:33
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for swift reconstruction, says state must remain sole authority
Lebanon News
05:33
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for swift reconstruction, says state must remain sole authority
6
Middle East News
05:53
Iran media denies Trump claim that Tehran asked US not to strike
Middle East News
05:53
Iran media denies Trump claim that Tehran asked US not to strike
7
Lebanon News
09:49
Lebanese Army hails officials and public for 81st anniversary greetings
Lebanon News
09:49
Lebanese Army hails officials and public for 81st anniversary greetings
8
World News
05:14
Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
05:14
Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More