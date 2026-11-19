Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping that their three countries shared an "interest" in resolving the Ukraine war and a "responsibility" for global peace and security.



"Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said in opening remarks at a landmark summit between the three leaders in Shenzhen.



He added they had a "shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security" and that closed-door discussions would also touch on food and energy security -- both of which have been upended by the Iran and Ukraine wars.







AFP