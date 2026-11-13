Merz to Trump: 'Please, no surprises' on Ukraine at Putin, Xi meeting

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged U.S. leader Donald Trump Friday to stay aligned with European allies over Ukraine during a meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping expected in China next week.



"I want to state our message to the U.S. very clearly once again: please, no surprises," Merz told reporters at an EU summit in Dublin. "Stay on Team Europe and Team Ukraine, and let us work together for a genuine peace in Ukraine."



AFP



