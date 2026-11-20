France's former prime minister and foreign minister Dominique de Villepin, famed abroad for his excoriating 2003 denunciation at the U.N. of U.S. plans for invading Iraq, announced Friday he will stand for president.



"I am a candidate in the 2027 presidential elections," said Villepin, 73, who served as foreign minister from 2002 to 2004 and prime minister from 2005 to 2007 under the presidency of the late Jacques Chirac, vowing to end "this decay of France, this spirit of defeat ... that is taking hold of us."







AFP