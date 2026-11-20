A ruling by the United Nations' highest court that found Myanmar's security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority was unfair, a government official said on Friday.



The decision was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused, said Khaing Khaing Soe, a government spokesperson.



The ruling ⁠by the International Court of Justice was the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide. It came seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia.



It was the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal ⁠threshold to prove genocide had been met.







Reuters