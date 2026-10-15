Zelensky says meeting NATO chief, EU leaders in push for 'real pressure' on Russia

World News
15-10-2026 | 09:18
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Zelensky says meeting NATO chief, EU leaders in push for &#39;real pressure&#39; on Russia
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Zelensky says meeting NATO chief, EU leaders in push for 'real pressure' on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels Thursday seeking to rally support from Europe at meetings with NATO chief Mark Rutte and a summit with EU leaders, as his country fights off a Russian invasion.

"All of us in Europe want this war to end. And for that to happen, strong signals are needed –- more real pressure on Russia and more defense support for Ukraine. It is especially important now to act together to protect lives," Zelensky posted online.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

War

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Europe

NATO

EU

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