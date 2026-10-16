Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

World News
16-10-2026 | 03:03
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Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy&#39;s appearance at EU summit
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Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

Russia has moved to place local assets of French, German, Swedish and Dutch companies ‌under temporary management, according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin, as EU ties hit a new low over the bloc's support for Ukraine.

Thursday's ⁠decree listed assets belonging to French flooring maker Tarkett, German packaging maker Menshen, Swedish packaging maker Sverige International Holdings and Dutch packaging maker Sonoco.

It follows a similar move last month against food giant Nestle and retailers Auchan ‌and ⁠Metro. The Kremlin said the measure was a response to EU nations' role in the war and stressed it was "reversible."

The ⁠latest move against European companies came ahead of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appearance at an ⁠EU summit on Friday, amid reports that the United States could ⁠seek control of some Russian assets frozen in Europe.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

EU

Ukraine

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