Russia has moved to place local assets of French, German, Swedish and Dutch companies ‌under temporary management, according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin, as EU ties hit a new low over the bloc's support for Ukraine.



Thursday's ⁠decree listed assets belonging to French flooring maker Tarkett, German packaging maker Menshen, Swedish packaging maker Sverige International Holdings and Dutch packaging maker Sonoco.



It follows a similar move last month against food giant Nestle and retailers Auchan ‌and ⁠Metro. The Kremlin said the measure was a response to EU nations' role in the war and stressed it was "reversible."



The ⁠latest move against European companies came ahead of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appearance at an ⁠EU summit on Friday, amid reports that the United States could ⁠seek control of some Russian assets frozen in Europe.



Reuters