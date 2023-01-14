Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv

World
2023-01-14 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv
Russian missile attacks hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday morning, and the governor of another region warned that a massive missile strike could follow in the coming hours.

Reuters journalists heard a series of blasts in Kyiv before the air raid siren even sounded, which is highly unusual. No one was reported hurt, but missile debris caused a fire in one place and houses were damaged outside the capital, officials said.

"Explosions in the (eastern) Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water as winter bites.

"An infrastructure facility was hit. No critical damage or fire. All emergency services are working at the site. No one is wounded," Kyiv's military administration said in a statement.

Ukrenergo, which runs the power grid, said its workers were racing to fix the damage and that the network was grappling with a power deficit caused by earlier attacks even though it was -2 Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) in Kyiv, only mildly cold.

Kyiv's mayor said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv, causing a fire but hurting no one.
 
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

Russia

Russian

Missiles

Attack

War

Ukraine

Ukrainian

LBCI Next
IMF chief to visit Rwanda during visit to Africa - sources
MTN Ghana hit with bill of $773 mln for back taxes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-09

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east

LBCI
World
2022-12-16

Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two

LBCI
World
2022-12-11

Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:38

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
World
04:37

Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects

LBCI
World
04:25

Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy

LBCI
World
04:17

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11

Crisis also affects Lebanese Petroleum Administration

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app