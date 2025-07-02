Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site

02-07-2025 | 02:21
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with CBS News that the U.S. bombing of Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility caused “severe and extensive damage” to the site.

“No one knows exactly what happened at Fordow,” he said in the interview aired Tuesday. “But what we do know so far is that the facilities sustained severe and extensive damage.”

He added that the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently conducting an assessment, and a report will be submitted to the government.

Reuters

